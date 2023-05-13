BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people, including at least two minors, were stabbed near Brockton High School’s softball field Friday afternoon. Soon after, the suspect in the attack was stabbed at a hospital.

Police responded to the first stabbing shortly after 2 p.m. Two juvenile victims were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. A third person who was stabbed later checked himself into the hospital, Friday night.

Brockton Police say during a fight at the hospital the suspect in the initial stabbing was also stabbed. In total, five people were arrested. Police believe all of the injuries suffered are non-life-threatening.