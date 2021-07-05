Three people wounded in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were wounded in a shooting in Springfield’s North End early Monday morning.

Springfield Police Capt. Ariel Toledo told 22News police were called to 3111 Main Street just after 1:45 A.M.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available, but Toledo said that one of the victims was in surgery at the hospital as of 5:30 A.M., while the two other victims were listed in stable condition.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is looking into what led up to the shooting.