SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three repeat offenders were arrested in Springfield on Thursday for firearm and drug charges Springfield Police say.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:15 p.m. in a parking lot on the 800 block of Hall of Fame Avenue, detectives seized two loaded firearms, heroin, crack-cocaine, oxycodone, and nearly $600 in cash while arresting three suspects.

Detectives from the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) received information that 22-year-old Xavier Cuffee of Chicopee was illegally in possession of a firearm. Cuffee was taken into custody after attempting to run away during a traffic stop in the parking lot on Hall of Fame Avenue.

Two passengers, 26-year-old Kenneth Nero and 23-year-old Ayman Khalifa both of Springfield, were arrested after a search was conducted inside the car revealed two firearms. One was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition and the other was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. An additional large capacity magazine capable of holding 29 rounds of ammunition was also seized from the vehicle.

Several bags of marijuana, 17 bags of heroin, more than 16 grams of crack cocaine, oxycodone and $5,885 in cash were seized.

Xavier Cuffee was released from jail in February after a firearm conviction and is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – Subsequent Offense

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Kenneth Nero is out on bail for an open firearms case and a prior firearms conviction and is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – Subsequent Offense

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with a the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Ayman Khalifa is on probation for a firearms and is charged with the following: