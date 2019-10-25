Three Romanian men sentenced for ATM skimming in seven states

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Three Romanian men were sentenced in federal court in Boston Thursday in connection with an ATM skimming scheme that operated throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and South Carolina.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 26-year-old Ion Bonulescu, 39-year-old Ion Vaduva, and 38-year-old Florin Hornea were sentenced to 50, 24, and 26 months in prison and three years of supervised release respectively.

The judge ordered restitution in the amount of $80,292 for Bonculescu, $141,635 for Vaduva, and $209,894 for Hornea. The suspects will face deportation proceedings after their completed sentence.

The suspects, except for one, were members of the Hornea Crew, led by Constantin Denis Hornea and Ludemis Hornea, and engaged in ATM skimming – obtaining debit card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting bank customers, creating counterfeit cards, and making unauthorized withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts. Over a period of 18 months, the Crew installed skimming devices and made unauthorized withdrawals in seven states. In particular, members of the Crew installed skimming devices in the following locations: Amherst, Bellingham, Billerica, Braintree, Chicopee, Quincy, Southwick, Waltham, Weymouth, and Whately, Mass.; Enfield, Conn.; Columbia, Greenville, Greenwood, Mauldin, and Saluda, S.C.; Savannah, Ga.; and Yadkinville, N.C. Members of the Hornea Crew transferred money throughout the United States and to Romania and the People’s Republic of China. Some of those transfers were for the purchase of skimming devices and related components from abroad. –U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in October 2018, Vaduva pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, conspiracy to use counterfeit access devices, and aggravated identity theft. In a separate hearing Vaduva, and Hornea, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity and conspiracy to use counterfeit access devices. Hornea also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

In May 2017, the defendants and eleven others were indicted in connection with the ATM skimming scheme. A superseding indictment later added another defendant.