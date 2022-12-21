HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were sentenced in the shooting incident inside Walmart in Hadley last year.

Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas, 27, was held without bail on charges after pleading guilty for the August 22, 2021 shooting in the bathroom at Walmart in Hadley that left two teenagers with severe gunshot injuries. The two victims, 20-year-old Juan Hernandez of Schenectady, New York and 21-year-old Jeruan Matos Colon of Springfield, pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges from the same incident.

Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas was sentenced to serve 4 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to the following:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Juan Hernandez was shot in the face during the incident. He was sentenced to serve a year in the house of correction followed by a year on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Jeruan Matos Colon was shot in the chest during the incident. He was sentenced to two years of probation on charges of possession of heroin and cocaine after he pleaded guilty.

“We feel the dispositions in all three cases were in the best interest of justice,” said Suhl. “All three individuals involved in this incident made some terrible and highly risky decisions, for which they’ve now been held accountable. Fortunately, this incident did not result in any innocent bystanders being hurt, which, given the location of the shooting, is remarkable.”