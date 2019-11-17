Three Springfield juveniles arrested following a large disturbance in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested three Springfield juveniles after police were called to a large disturbance out Saturday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, two of the suspects, 16-year -old and 17-year old women were charged with Disorderly Conduct and Assault and Battery. The third suspect, a 16-year-old man was charged with Threat to Commit Crime, Disturbing the Peace, and Resisting Arrest.

Wilk said around 10:00 p.m., officers were called to 147 Exchange Street outside of the Portuguese American Club for a report of a large fight and possible gunshots.

When officers arrived, multiple units, as well as the Springfield Police Department, were called in to help calm about 200 to 300 people in the street who were ignoring commands. Wilk said several individuals were cursing at the officers and allegedly threatening they weren’t going to do anything to them.

One of the suspects was arrested after leading an officer on a foot pursuit. The officer suffered an ankle injury and was treated.

Eventually, after officer commands were ignored and pepper spray was initiated, the fight calmed down said Wilk. There was no evidence of a shooting, or firearm found.