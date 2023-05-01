MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – Three men from Springfield are facing multiple charges of animal cruelty after reports that they were neglecting horses in Middletown.

Local residents started raising concerns in February about four horses and a pony that didn’t have enough food or supplies. The animals had been left outside with no food or water.

On Friday, Police arrested three men from Springfield who are all between the ages of 19 and 25. They are each facing five counts of animal cruelty.

The horses are being cared for by police, animal control, and local residents.