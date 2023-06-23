SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men from Springfield were arrested and charged Thursday for their involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

Abraham Heredia, 23, and Jose Heredia Jr., 34, face charges of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, while Lamiek White, 29, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The trio appeared in federal court in Springfield before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson. As per the charging documents, Heredia and Heredia Jr. were implicated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on multiple occasions, including an incident on June 7, where they allegedly conspired to distribute over 1.5 kilograms of the dangerous opioid. During the search of White’s residence, approximately 200 grams of fentanyl and a firearm with an obliterated serial number were reportedly discovered.

The charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

Additionally, the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm could result in a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. The final sentencing will be determined by a federal district court judge, taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and relevant statutes.