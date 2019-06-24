Three Springfield men arrested on home invasion, gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield men are facing home invasion, gun and drug charges in connection with a home invasion in the Colton Street area late Saturday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Colton St. for a report of an armed home invasion around 11:45 p.m. Officers surrounded the home while a person inside escaped by jumping from the second-floor porch, and noticed some items being thrown from a window.

A police dog was sent into the home, leading to the arrest of the three suspects. According to Springfield Police, one victim suffered a serious eye injury during the incident.

Two guns were found in and around the property, one reported stolen out of Georgia. Officers also seized bags of cocaine and crack-cocaine.

The three men arrested were Sahleem Harris and James Harris, both 25, and 37-year-old Darnell Harris. They are facing the following charges:

7 counts of home invasion

2 counts of carrying a firearm without a license

2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license

2 counts of a firearm during the commission of a felony

2 counts of improper storage of a firearm

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

3 counts of armed and masked robbery