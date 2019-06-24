Three Springfield men arrested on home invasion, gun, drug charges

by: Nancy Asiamah

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield men are facing home invasion, gun and drug charges in connection with a home invasion in the Colton Street area late Saturday night. 

Police were called to the 100 block of Colton St. for a report of an armed home invasion around 11:45 p.m. Officers surrounded the home while a person inside escaped by jumping from the second-floor porch, and noticed some items being thrown from a window. 

A police dog was sent into the home, leading to the arrest of the three suspects. According to Springfield Police, one victim suffered a serious eye injury during the incident. 

Two guns were found in and around the property, one reported stolen out of Georgia. Officers also seized bags of cocaine and crack-cocaine. 

The three men arrested were Sahleem Harris and James Harris, both 25, and 37-year-old Darnell Harris. They are facing the following charges: 

  • 7 counts of home invasion 
  • 2 counts of carrying a firearm without a license 
  • 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license 
  • 2 counts of a firearm during the commission of a felony 
  • 2 counts of improper storage of a firearm 
  • Receiving stolen property less than $1,200 
  • 3 counts of armed and masked robbery 
  • 2 counts of possession of a Class B drug 

