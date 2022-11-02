SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 25,000 bags of heroin was seized after the Springfield Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment in Springfield on Thursday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said at 6:05 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU), Emergency Services Unit (ESU), and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department applied and were granted access to a search warrant for 37-year-old Luis Rosado of Springfield’s apartment on the 0-100 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

On Thursday morning, the search warrant was executed and the occupants of the apartment were detained. While conducting the search, Detectives found 25,511 bags of heroin (510 grams), 49.5 grams of crack cocaine, and 42.5 grams of powder cocaine; all trafficking weight.

Springfield Police Department

Rosado, 41-year-old Blanca Diaz of Springfield, and 22-year-old Kianeshly Rolon Diaz of Springfield were arrested while the other occupants were released. Rosado was out on bail during the time of the arrest for a drug trafficking case from a September 2021 arrest in Springfield. He also has prior convictions in Connecticut of firearm possession, as well as conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Luis Rosado is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams

Trafficking in Heroin More than 200 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Blanca Diaz is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams

Trafficking in Heroin More than 200 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Kianeshly Rolon Diaz is charged with the following: