LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three suspects have been arrested following a home invasion on Pleasantview Avenue Friday afternoon.

Longmeadow Police officers received report of a home invasion on Pleasantview Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Friday after a homeowner received an alert from her security camera, prompting the call to police.

Upon arrival, two suspects were seen fleeing the residence, leading to a foot chase into nearby woods. Officers Mahoney and Farnam successfully arrested both suspected. In a separate development, Sgt. Van Buskirk, while on detail on Rt. 5, spotted a suspicious vehicle believed to be connected to the incident. Off-duty Longmeadow Fire Department Captain Nothe heard the description of the vehicle, located it traveling south on Rt. 5, and alerted LPD of its whereabouts.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Police

Courtesy of Longmeadow Police

Courtesy of Longmeadow Police

Subsequently, Officer Ross and Capt. Mazzaferro stopped the vehicle, a 2010 blue Mazda 5 with Virginia plates, and arrested the driver after confirming his involvement.

All three individuals involved face multiple charges:

Breaking and Entering into a Residence

Malicious Damage

Trespassing

Disorderly Conduct

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

Possession of Burglarious Tools

Resisting Arrest

The driver was also charged with Operating without a License.

Furthermore, LPD investigators are exploring a potential connection between these suspects and a house break-in that occurred in the Frank Smith Rd./Inverness Ln./Barbara Ln. area on the previous evening between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.. Residents in this vicinity with security cameras are urged to review their footage from that timeframe.

For anyone with information or sightings related to this incident or the mentioned vehicle (pictured), please contact LPD Detectives at (413) 567-3311.