Three suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three suspects were arrested after police conducted a search warrant at a home in Ware Friday night.

According to the Ware Police Department, 24-year-old Michael Soltren, 34-year-old Gregory Anadon, and 34-year-old Jennifer Jerome were arrested after officers investigated the distribution of narcotics around 21 Otis Avenue Apartment complex.

The Ware Police Department along with state police and several other departments assisted with the search at the residence. During the search, officers allegedly seized heroin, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia consistent with what was being distributed.

All three suspects were charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin), possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (crack cocaine), and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Soltren was held without bail, Anadon’s bail was set at $2,500, and Jerome’s bail was set at $1,500.