Three suspects arrested in Springfield cop shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident that ended with a Springfield Police officer being shot in April.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, multiple agencies assisted in the arrest of 33-year-old Hector Adorno and 29-year-old Jesmillie Perez Wednesday morning. The third suspect, 29-year-old Kathyana Lugo of Springfield, turned herself in.

Their arrests stem from an April 14 incident at the parking lot of Aquarius Nightclub near 1200 State Street, where Springfield Police officer Edwin Irrizary was allegedly shot by Kenneth Hernandez, while gunfire was returned from an unknown third party.

Adorno was arrested inside an apartment at 40 Abbey Street in Chicopee around 7:35 a.m., where a loaded gun was allegedly found next to him. An arrest warrant was issued for Adorno after investigators determined he hit Hernandez, instigating the physical disturbance in the parking lot.

He is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge. Walsh said the Chicopee Police Department will apply for a criminal complaint for the loaded gun found during his arrest.

Perez was arrested at 80 Massasoit Street in Springfield around 8:05 a.m., on a warrant and while Lugo had a warrant out for her arrest, she turned herself in Wednesday morning.

Walsh said Perez and Lugo were both present during the April 14 altercation at the night club and allegedly misled investigators with their statements.

They are both facing an intimidation charge that misled police in their investigation.

Read More:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.