GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been arrested following a chase from New Hampshire to Greenfield in an alleged armed robbery incident.

According to Greenfield Police, Massachusetts State Police began a car chase that ended on Duren Drive near Greenfield Community College. Three suspects inside the vehicle got out and attempted to run away towards College Drive.

As a precaution, schools in the area were put on an immediate shelter-in-place as police searched for the suspects. Officers from Greenfield, Deerfield, Erving and the Franklin County Sherriff’s Department along with a drone operated by Greenfield Fire searched the surrounding area. The three suspects were quickly found and arrested.

