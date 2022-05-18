SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were indicted by a Hampden County Grand Jury in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Lashar Garner.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, on January 5th officers were called to a ShotSpotter Activation on Hayden Avenue. Garner was found near the intersection of Cambridge and Burr Streets and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

On January 31th, Curtis Stevenson was arrested at a home on Norfolk Street in connection with the shooting death of Garner. Stevenson, 47, of Springfield is charged with the following:

Murder

Committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked

Carrying a firearm without a license

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Ammunition without a license (two counts)

Kennedy Cody, 38, of Springfield is charged with the following:

Committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked

Stacy Sorrell, 37, of Springfield is charged with the following:

Committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.