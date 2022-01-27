Three suspects charged with murder of Chicopee resident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three 17-year-olds were arrested and are being charged in connection with the murder of Kelvin Cruz-Lopez.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, Luis Torres, Andres Torres, and Luis Vasquez were arraigned in Chicopee District Court for murder. They are being held without the right to bail.

Luis Torres (Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

Andres Torres (Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

Luis Vasquez (Credit: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

At around 10:30 p.m. January 3rd, officers were called to 190 East Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found Kelvin Cruz-Lopez, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Arrest warrants for murder were issued on January 18. Luis Vasquez of Springfield was arraigned on January 20, Andres Torres and Luis Torres of Chicopee were arraigned on January 24. The next court dates are scheduled for February 17 and 21.

The investigation being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.