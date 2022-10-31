CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested for charges of armed robbery and illegal firearm possession following an incident on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday.
According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, 24-year-old Steven Velazquez, 27-year-old Raekwon Clark, and 24-year-old Bryan Rolon were arrested Friday.
On Friday, someone called 911 to report an armed robbery, Odiorne said. Witnesses told police three men left the area and were seen entering another home on the same road. Chicopee police set up a perimeter around the building and secured the area.
One of the suspects exited the home and was arrested. The Hampden County Regional Special Response Team was called in to assist. Once the team arrived, the two other suspects exited the home and were arrested without incident.
Each suspect has been charged with the following:
Steven Velazquez:
- Firearm-armed robbery
- Possession of ammunition without FID card
- Possession of large capacity (feeding device) firearm
- Firearm, Carry without license
- Possession of firearm in felony
Raekwon Clark:
- Armed & masked robbery
- Possession of ammunition without FID card
- Possession of large capacity (feeding device) firearm
- Firearm, Carry without license
- Possession of firearm in felony
- Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon
Bryan Rolon:
- Possession of ammunition without FID card
- Possession of large capacity (feeding device) firearm
- Firearm, Carry without license
- Possession of firearm in felony