CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested for charges of armed robbery and illegal firearm possession following an incident on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, 24-year-old Steven Velazquez, 27-year-old Raekwon Clark, and 24-year-old Bryan Rolon were arrested Friday.

On Friday, someone called 911 to report an armed robbery, Odiorne said. Witnesses told police three men left the area and were seen entering another home on the same road. Chicopee police set up a perimeter around the building and secured the area.

One of the suspects exited the home and was arrested. The Hampden County Regional Special Response Team was called in to assist. Once the team arrived, the two other suspects exited the home and were arrested without incident.

Each suspect has been charged with the following:

Steven Velazquez:

Firearm-armed robbery

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of large capacity (feeding device) firearm

Firearm, Carry without license

Possession of firearm in felony

Raekwon Clark:

Armed & masked robbery

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of large capacity (feeding device) firearm

Firearm, Carry without license

Possession of firearm in felony

Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon

Bryan Rolon: