SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three suspects were indicted Friday on first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kamari Lyles of Springfield.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Officer Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 20-year-old Brialee Garcia of Springfield, 23-year-old Joel Rodriguez of Springfield, and 28-year-old Christopher Hernandez of Chicopee have been indicted on first degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Kamari Lyles of Springfield.

On May 1 2021, Springfield Police were called to Leete Street for a ShotSpotter activation and located two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center where one survived, but Lyles did not.

Brialee Garcia and Joel Rodriguez were arrested on October 8, 2021. After a search of the home on on 53 West Street officers located 10 firearms, 27 high capacity magazines, including a 50 round drum magazine and several 30 round magazines, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Christopher Hernandez was arrested inside an apartment on the 0-100 block of High Street on January 22.

Garcia, Rodriguez, Hernandez are being held without the right to bail and are awaiting arraignment in Superior Court.