WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects that are believed to be involved in different vandalism instances.
The vandalism occurred in the Dartmouth Street area on Sunday night into early Monday morning, according to the Westfield Police Department.
If anyone has information about the three suspects, contact Officer Blascak at 413-562-5411 extension 79213 or john.blascak@cityofwestfield.org.
MAP: Dartmouth Street in Westfield
22News has been broadcasting local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts since 1953. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.