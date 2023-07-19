WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects that are believed to be involved in different vandalism instances.

The vandalism occurred in the Dartmouth Street area on Sunday night into early Monday morning, according to the Westfield Police Department.

Westfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

If anyone has information about the three suspects, contact Officer Blascak at 413-562-5411 extension 79213 or john.blascak@cityofwestfield.org.

MAP: Dartmouth Street in Westfield