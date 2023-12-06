A loaded gun reported stolen out of Connecticut was found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three 17-year-old boys were arrested in downtown Springfield after an investigation into a suspect who may have an illegal firearm on Tuesday.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop at around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of State St. and MGM Way after the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit received information that a 17-year-old boy had a loaded illegal firearm.

Five people were inside the suspected vehicle including the 17-year-old boy they were looking for. A gun reported stolen out of East Hartford, Connecticut, was found inside the car and the 17-year-old boy was arrested.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested for driving without a license. A third 17-year-old boy was arrested after detectives found ammunition inside his sweatshirt. The additional passengers were released.

The Springfield police do not release the names or charges of those arrested under the age of 18.