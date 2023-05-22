SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three teenagers were arrested in connection with breaking into vehicles on Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:10 a.m. officers were called to the area of the 100 block of Prospect Street for a report of four suspects breaking into vehicles. When officers arrived, three of the four suspects ran off.

The 17-year-old man had numerous tools used to break into and/or steal cars, cash, change, a wallet, and 12 credit cards belonging to different people. He was arrested however, due to his age, police did not release his name or charges.

Officers were then called at around 3 a.m. to the area of the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a report of suspects breaking into vehicles. When officers arrived, they saw two suspects that matched the description. The 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys both had pieces of glass on their clothing, the initial vehicle that was broken into had a shattered passenger window. The teenagers were arrested, and due to their age, their names or charges will not be released.