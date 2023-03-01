CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three teenagers are to be charged after an illegal firearms investigation on Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) executed a search warrant on two apartments that were adjacent to each other on the 200 block of East Main Street in Chicopee.

FIU Detectives have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation for the past several months with a 15-year-old as the suspect. Then on Tuesday, Detectives received information that the 15-year-old was in possession of a firearm in Chicopee.

Detectives looked at surveillance and were applied and granted search warrants for two apartments on the 200 block of East Main Street. A Ghost Gun, a firearm loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition, two additional high-capacity magazines, 56 rounds of ammunition, 310 bags of heroin, and 3.5 grams of cocaine were seized.

Because of the ages of the suspects, Detectives will apply for criminal complaints for firearms and drug charges for the 15-year-old and then two 13-year-olds involved.