Three-year-old rescued in Hartsville standoff; suspect in custody: DCSO

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies have arrested a man after allegedly barricading himself in a home with a child.

Deputies responded to a home on Bills Circle in Hartsville around 5 a.m. Sunday, where someone was reportedly threatening family members with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they were told by family members the suspect was barricaded inside with a child, a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies with the Special Incident Response Team entered the home where they found a three-year-old child, the release said. The child was removed safely from the home. Deputies say the suspect was found inside a closet with a loaded handgun.

“My deputies demonstrated amazing bravery today to make sure this baby was back with his mother,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said. “These guys constantly train for this moment, and today it paid off.”

Curtis Michael Dixon, 28, of Hartsville | Courtesy: DCSO

Curtis Michael Dixon, 28, of Hartsville, was arrested and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. DCSO says he will faces charges related to this incident. Dixon is also wanted out of Chesterfield County for armed robbery and other offenses, DCSO says.

Authorities released a clip from the body camera worn by a deputy responding to the incident. It shows the moments the child was taken out of the home.

Count on News13 as more information on this case is released.

