Three Years: Krystal Lee sentenced for role in Kelsey Berreth’s murder

(KUSA) During an emotional sentencing hearing Tuesday, the woman who admitted to cleaning up the crime scene inside of Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth’s Woodland Park condo said sorry is not enough to repent for what she did, and the judge agreed, giving her the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement she made with prosecutors nearly a year ago.

Krystal Lee was sentenced to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory parole for her role in the death of Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and the mother of a young daughter. Patrick Frazee, the father of that child and the man convicted of committing the murder, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“To consider probation would minimize the depravity of your actions,” Judge Scott Sells said during Lee’s sentencing. “Simply saying ‘I’m sorry’ is not enough. Your actions deserve the maximize sentence permitted by law.”

In exchange for testifying against Frazee — a man with whom she had a long and complicated relationship that spanned nearly a decade — Lee pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for disposing of Berreth’s cellphone, but during her hours on the witness stand trial Frazee’s November trial, Lee conceded that her role in Berreth’s Nov. 22, 2018 murder went beyond merely bringing the victim’s cellphone back to her home in Idaho.

