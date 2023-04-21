CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A criminal complaint was filed in Chicopee District Court against the driver of a car that crashed into a house last month killing his own 13-year-old brother.

22News obtained the court documents that charge 19-year-old Ste’fen Baulkman of Holyoke with operating under the influence manslaughter, operating under influence causing serious bodily injury, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Baulkman was driving a car on March 25th when Chicopee Police tried to pull the car over after witnessing it speeding on Broadway Street. Baulkman then allegedly drove away and crashed into a home on Montgomery Street.

Inside the car, there were four occupants, the driver Ste’fen Baulkman, and three passengers, 18-year-old Jayden Allen, a 17-year-old whose name has been redacted due to their age, and 13-year-old Da’Vant Byrd.

Baulkman’s younger brother, Da’Vant Byrd of Holyoke died when the car burst into flames after the crash, two other passengers survived. Joe Lucia was hit by the car inside the home and taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries.

VIDEO: Arraignment of Baulkman

Timeline of events

According to court documents, the following information is based on statements submitted to the Chicopee District Court for probable cause in support of the criminal complaint.

The four individuals were leaving Baulkman and Byrd’s mother’s birthday party on Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in her vehicle to Holyoke. They stopped at Allen’s house on Sunrise Terrace in Springfield to pick up a video game and made their way to Holyoke going “the back way.”

4:43 a.m. – Chicopee Police Officer Kyle Robbins saw a gray Lexus SUV travel through the intersection of Broadway Street and Bridge Street (25MPH Zone) at an estimated speed of 45-50MPH. A traffic stop was conducted in the area of 374 Montgomery Street however, as the officer approached the vehicle, it took off.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, an additional patrol, Officer Beaulieu assisted at the Montgomery Street and Granby Road intersection following the vehicle northbound. After losing sight of the vehicle, a third patrol, Officer Kennedy was in the area of Yelle Street and Prospect Street and did not see the vehicle. Which led police to believe the vehicle turned off Montgomery Street.

Patrols found a fire hydrant in the roadway which appeared to have been hit in the area of Montgomery Street and Cross Street. Officers located the vehicle that crashed into 1084 Montgomery Street.

Chicopee Police Sgt. Slachetka, Officers Smith, Kennedy, Beaulieu, and Graham helped three of the occupants out of the vehicle and the resident of the home. The officers were made aware of a fourth passenger in the vehicle however, despite efforts to free 13-year-old Da’Vant Byrd, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Officer Graham spoke with Jayden Allen who stated he was the driver. After the officer left the area, Chicopee firefighter Christopher Battista approached Officer Graham and told him that Allen said: “he was the passenger, but please don’t tell the officer.”

7:24 a.m.: The 17-year-old passenger told investigators that Allen and Baulkman were in the front seats, but could not remember who was driving.

8:57 a.m.: Investigators spoke with Jayden Allen who said he was in the front passenger seat and Baulkman was driving. He also said no one in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

On April 12th the Hampden District Attorney’s Office received the report of Baulkman’s blood alcohol content. It was at .14% at the time of the medical assessment on March 25th.

The preliminary report estimates that the vehicle was traveling at least 86MPH five seconds before impact.

On April 19th, based on probable cause in the affidavit, The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit requested a warrant for Baulkman. During his arraignment on April 20th, he was ordered held on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on May 19th. He is being held for at least 90 days due to an open firearm case.