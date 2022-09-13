HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.

The homicide victims range in age from 18 to 40 years old.

View the timeline below to see when and where each homicide took place in the city. Open it in a new window or if you’re unable to view it on your cell phone or tablet >>

On September 7th, 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett of Holyoke was found shot in the area of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield and was arrested on September 8th.

On September 3rd, 25-year old Alex Larkin of Chicopee was found shot in the area of 100-200 block of Nonotuck Street in Holyoke. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres of Holyoke and was arrested on September 8th.

On July 23rd, 36-year-old Desiree Rivera-Lopez of Holyoke was found shot on 35 North Bridge Street in Holyoke. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Pablo Rivera-Ortiz of Holyoke and was arrested on July 25th.

On July 18th, 33-year-old Richard Roman-Santiago of Holyoke was found shot in the area of 30-40 block of North Summer Street in Holyoke. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Alex Marrero of Holyoke and was arrested on July 20th.

On July 3rd, 18-year-old Elis Vizzcarrondo of Holyoke was found in the Connecticut River in the area off of Catherine Street in Chicopee with a gunshot wound. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Elijah Melendez of Holyoke and was arrested on July 14th.