SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people have fallen victim to homicides in the City of Springfield so far this year.

Arrests have been made in 5 of the 12 homicide cases. Of the 12 victims, 10 were shot, one was stabbed, and one was struck by a car.

View the timeline below to see when and where each 2019 homicides have taken place in the city. Click here if you’re unable to view it on your cell phone or tablet.