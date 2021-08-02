Tolland police release July records report

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tolland Police Department released a report for the month of July that contains the number of calls for service, arrests, citations and more.

According to the Tolland Police Department, information will be released monthly in the interest of transparency and knowledge. There are two police cruisers, a 2014 Ford Explorer for patrol and a 2015 Ford Explorer for supplemental patrol and traffic control.

The reports will be released on the town’s website and Facebook. On July 17, the reports were released for each month of 2021. The July report was posted August 1 that included a total of 20 calls to 911 and 31 traffic stops.

July Police Report

Motor Vehicle Stops: 31

Citations Issued: 7

Arrests: 1

Burglar Alarms: 1

Fire Assists: 1

911 Calls: 20

Investigations: 4

Special Patrols: 4

Legal Paperwork Served: 1

Medical Calls: 9

Suspicious Individual/Vehicle: 2

Well-being checks: 1

Vandalism: 1

MV Accidents/Disable MV: 3

Wildlife Concerns: 1

Residence/Business Checks: 11

Utility/DPW Assists: 8

Disturbances: 1

June Police Report

Motor Vehicle Stops: 38

Citations Issued: 11

Arrests: 1

Burglar Alarms: 1

Fire Assists: 1

911 Calls: 5

DPW Assists: 1

Special Patrols: 3

Medical Calls: 2

Suspicious Individual/Vehicle: 1

Well-being checks: 1

Vandalism: 1

MV Accidents: 1

General Assistance: 1

Residence/Business Checks: 7

May Police Report

Motor Vehicle Stops: 59

Citations Issued: 18

Arrests: 3

Burglar Alarms: 1

Fire/CO Calls: 1

911 Calls: 5

Suspicious Individual/Vehicle: 2

Disabled MV: 1

General Assistance: 1

Residence/Business Checks: 7

April Police Report

Motor Vehicle Stops: 48

Citations Issued: 14

Arrests: 2

Fire/CO Calls: 2

911 Calls: 5

Investigations: 4

Medical Calls: 2

MV Accidents: 1

Disturbances: 1

Noise Complaints: 1

Suspicious Individual/Vehicle: 1

March Police Report

Motor Vehicle Stops: 44

Citations Issued: 12

Arrests: 5

Burglar Alarms: 1

Fire/CO Calls: 2

911 Calls: 4

Investigations: 4

Medical Calls: 1

Disabled MV: 1

February Police Report

Motor Vehicle Stops: 48

Citations Issued: 16

Arrests: 1

Burglar Alarms: 1

911 Calls: 5

Medical Calls: 3

Legal Well-being Checks: 1

Suspicious Individual/Vehicle: 3

Disabled MV: 1

January Police Report