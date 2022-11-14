TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding residents to lock doors after reports of several vehicles being stolen and broken into on Saturday.

Towns affected were Tolland, Sandisfield, Otis, Becket, Dalton, and Lee, according to a Facebook post from the Tolland Police Department. They advise that residents keep their valuables out of sight, always lock vehicles, and do not leave keys inside the vehicle.

The Tolland Police stated that securing your belongings can help keep criminals away as they prey on towns with the “it’ll never happen here” mentality.