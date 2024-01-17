SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested in Springfield Tuesday after police found a firearm during a traffic stop.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers spotted a vehicle on Hall of Fame Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday with a damaged taillight. It was also discovered the vehicle was not registered and uninsured.
Police conducted a traffic stop and determined the vehicle needed to be towed. During an inventory check on the vehicle, officers found a fanny pack that contained a loaded semi-automatic firearm. The driver, 24-year-old Derrick Gomez of East Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested.
Gomez has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration
- Motor Vehicle Lights Violation
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.