A loaded semi-automatic firearm was found in a fanny pack inside the vehicle.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested in Springfield Tuesday after police found a firearm during a traffic stop.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers spotted a vehicle on Hall of Fame Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday with a damaged taillight. It was also discovered the vehicle was not registered and uninsured.

Police conducted a traffic stop and determined the vehicle needed to be towed. During an inventory check on the vehicle, officers found a fanny pack that contained a loaded semi-automatic firearm. The driver, 24-year-old Derrick Gomez of East Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Gomez has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration

Motor Vehicle Lights Violation