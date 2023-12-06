WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick man was arrested and is facing fentanyl trafficking charges after being pulled over for a suspended license on November 26.

According to Massachusetts State Police, on November 26th, Trooper Joshua Gagnon was conducting patrol on Route 91 northbound in West Springfield, when he noticed a Ford Fusion sedan drifting out of the marked lanes.

Trooper Gagnon ran a check of the registration, revealing that the owner’s license was suspended for failure to pay child support. After stopping the Ford, Trooper Gagnon identified Frederick Jeserski, 35, of Southwick, as the registered owner. A search of Jeserski’s person uncovered a knife in his pocket, along with several individual packages commonly associated with heroin or fentanyl bundling.

Photo courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Jeserski was arrested, and a more extensive search of the vehicle was initiated with the assistance of Troopers Brett Goldsmith and Derrick Desruisseaux. This search yielded concerning findings, including a hunting knife, a collapsible baton, and approximately 7,575 individually packaged doses of fentanyl, totaling over 151.5 grams or nearly 6 ounces. The illegal substances were discovered under the passenger seat and on the rear seat floorboards.

Jeserski was booked, photographed, and fingerprinted at the Springfield Barracks. He was subsequently arraigned at Springfield District Court on multiple charges, including:

Trafficking In Fentanyl

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Operating A Motor Vehicle With a Suspended License

Marked Lanes Violation