Traffic stop in Greenfield leads to two arrests, heroin seized

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested and 500 bags of suspected heroin was seized after a traffic stop in Greenfield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, an officer noticed a car commit a red light violation at the intersection of the Mohawk Trail and Newton Street at 4:14 p.m and stopped the car in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The officer recognized the passenger, 38-year-old Joseph Ewig, as someone who was previously arrested for narcotics-related distribution offenses. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Kaitlyn Kuzmeskus of Turners Falls.

According to police, a police dog was requested to assist in a search of the car and alerted for the presence of narcotics in the car. As a result of the search, officers seized 500 bags of suspected heroin, $517 in cash, and a cell phone. Both Ewig and Kuzmeskus were arrested and arraigned in Greenfield District Court Friday morning.

Ewig is charged with conspiracy to violate drug law, a subsequent offense of possession of a class A drug with the intent to distribute, and intimidation of a witness. Kuzmeskus is charged with conspiracy to violate the drug law, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, and a red light violation.