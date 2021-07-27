Traffic stop in Holyoke leads to discovery of illegal firearm

Crime

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police Detectives assisted by members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit discovered an illegal firearm after stopping a car for a hand-written plate Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Police Captain Moriarty, 42-year-old John Collins was stopped on Sargeant Street by Maple Street and was arrested for allegedly operating a car without a license. After searching his vehicle during the arrest, police report that they found a .25 caliber firearm.

Collins faces the following charges:

  • Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license 
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle 
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle 
  • Carrying a firearm without a license 
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID 
  • Improper storage of a firearm 

