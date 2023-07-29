SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested in Springfield last week after a large-capacity firearm was found during a traffic stop.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Dickinson Street for a vehicle that was unregistered. It was also discovered that the driver, 27-year-old William Hill of Bridgeport, Connecticut, had a suspended license.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

During a search of the vehicle, a large-capacity firearm was seized. Hill was arrested and three other passengers were released. Hill has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License