SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested in Springfield last week after a large-capacity firearm was found during a traffic stop.
Around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Dickinson Street for a vehicle that was unregistered. It was also discovered that the driver, 27-year-old William Hill of Bridgeport, Connecticut, had a suspended license.
During a search of the vehicle, a large-capacity firearm was seized. Hill was arrested and three other passengers were released. Hill has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.