Traffic stop in Springfield results in two arrests, drugs seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested two people after recovering drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.
Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 24-year-old Jovanni Marrero and 20-year-old Samantha Rodriguez were arrested after an officer recognized the driver, Marrero, as a suspect of a shooting in another city and was known to have several active warrants.
Walsh said officers conducted the traffic stop around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Florida Street and Worthington Street where they found about 50 grams of cocaine, 2 bags of crack-cocaine, oxycodone, 307 bags of heroin, several bags of marijuana and $898 in cash.
Both suspects were arrested along with a third passenger who was a juvenile that was released to a relative and not charged.
Marrero was charged with the following:
- Cocaine trafficking
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug, subsequent offense
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D Drug
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Arrest Warrant
- Arrest Warrant
- Arrest Warrant
- Default Warrant
- Default Warrant
- Default Warrant
Rodriguez was charged with the following:
- Cocaine trafficking
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D Drug