Traffic stop in Springfield results in two arrests, drugs seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested two people after recovering drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 24-year-old Jovanni Marrero and 20-year-old Samantha Rodriguez were arrested after an officer recognized the driver, Marrero, as a suspect of a shooting in another city and was known to have several active warrants.

Walsh said officers conducted the traffic stop around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Florida Street and Worthington Street where they found about 50 grams of cocaine, 2 bags of crack-cocaine, oxycodone, 307 bags of heroin, several bags of marijuana and $898 in cash.

Both suspects were arrested along with a third passenger who was a juvenile that was released to a relative and not charged.

Marrero was charged with the following:

Cocaine trafficking

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug, subsequent offense

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D Drug

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Arrest Warrant

Arrest Warrant

Arrest Warrant

Default Warrant

Default Warrant

Default Warrant

Rodriguez was charged with the following: