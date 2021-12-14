Traffic stop in Whately leads to 3 people arrested for drug trafficking and firearm charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested by State Police after troopers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a handwritten forged registration plate.

On Thursday December 9th, around 11:15 p.m., a state trooper saw a silver Honda sedan without a license plate on Route 91 northbound in Whately. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver was taking an unusual amount of time to stop on the empty road. The trooper then requested back-up for the traffic stop.

Once other troopers arrived, they approached the vehicle and noticed a handwritten temporary registration number placed on the rear window. The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Rosalee Moodie of Barre, Vermont, was only able to provide a Vermont ID card and from talking to her, troopers learned her license was suspended.

Inside the vehicle, troopers could clearly see wax folds of heroin and a handle to a revolver in the rear seat next to one of the passengers inside the car. Moodie and two other passengers, 21-year-old Davin Durant of Springfield and 26-year-old Moriah Benway of Barre, Vermont, were asked to get out of the vehicle.

Troopers search the vehicle and found the suspected revolver to be a CO2 powered pellet pistol. They also discovered approximately 200 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, and an assortment of prescription drugs in the possession of Durant. Within a backpack inside the vehicle, troopers also found a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun with eight rounds of ammunition. None of the three suspects had a license to carry.

All three people were arrested and arraigned at Greenfield District Court for the following charges:

  • Possession Of Class A Drug
  • Possession Of Class B Drug
  • Trafficking In Heroin
  • Trafficking In Cocaine
  • Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law
  • Possession Of A Firearm
  • Possession Of Ammunition Without An FID Card
  • Possession Of A Firearm In A Felony

Moodie was additionally charged with:

  • Possession Of Class B Drug
  • Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle
  • Attaching Registration Plates
  • Number Plate Violation

Durant was also charged for possession of a Class E drug and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Benway also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories