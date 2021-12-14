Traffic stop in Whately leads to 3 people arrested for drug trafficking and firearm charges

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested by State Police after troopers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a handwritten forged registration plate.

On Thursday December 9th, around 11:15 p.m., a state trooper saw a silver Honda sedan without a license plate on Route 91 northbound in Whately. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver was taking an unusual amount of time to stop on the empty road. The trooper then requested back-up for the traffic stop.

Once other troopers arrived, they approached the vehicle and noticed a handwritten temporary registration number placed on the rear window. The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Rosalee Moodie of Barre, Vermont, was only able to provide a Vermont ID card and from talking to her, troopers learned her license was suspended.

Inside the vehicle, troopers could clearly see wax folds of heroin and a handle to a revolver in the rear seat next to one of the passengers inside the car. Moodie and two other passengers, 21-year-old Davin Durant of Springfield and 26-year-old Moriah Benway of Barre, Vermont, were asked to get out of the vehicle.

Troopers search the vehicle and found the suspected revolver to be a CO2 powered pellet pistol. They also discovered approximately 200 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, and an assortment of prescription drugs in the possession of Durant. Within a backpack inside the vehicle, troopers also found a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun with eight rounds of ammunition. None of the three suspects had a license to carry.

All three people were arrested and arraigned at Greenfield District Court for the following charges:

Possession Of Class A Drug

Possession Of Class B Drug

Trafficking In Heroin

Trafficking In Cocaine

Conspiracy To Violate Drug Law

Possession Of A Firearm

Possession Of Ammunition Without An FID Card

Possession Of A Firearm In A Felony

Moodie was additionally charged with:

Possession Of Class B Drug

Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

Attaching Registration Plates

Number Plate Violation

Durant was also charged for possession of a Class E drug and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Benway also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.