SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of a loaded ghost gun.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police attempted to stop a vehicle around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on State Street for not having a valid inspection. The vehicle continued and stopped several times before coming to a complete stop on Catharine Street.

The driver, 18-year-old Samuel Irenes-Colon of Springfield, was arrested for failing to stop for police. Inside the vehicle, police could visibly see a prepackaged bag of marijuana but Irenes-Colon and the passenger, 20-year-old Tavion Ross of Springfield, were not of the legal age to possess.

After searching the vehicle, officers found drug packaging materials and a loaded ghost gun in the glove box. Police then arrested Ross for firearm charges.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Irenes-Colon has been charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Failure to Stop for Police

Ross has also been charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

In the state of Massachusetts, you must be 21 years old or older to legally be in possession of recreational marijuana.