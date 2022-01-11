Traffic stop leads to seizure of two illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two loaded firearms were seized by Springfield Police Monday morning after a traffic stop; both occupants of the car were arrested.

According to a statement shared with 22News by Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh, at around 9:45 a.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of College Street in Springfield for reports of a gun. Police report that they saw the suspect’s vehicle turn onto State Street. The driver later identified as 45-year-old Frankie Garner from Springfield was then seen pulling into the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 800 block of State Street.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained both Garner and his passenger 42-year-old Cory Yates also from Springfield, while they searched the vehicle. Police allegedly then found the two firearms in the vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of West Springfield.

Garner has a prior conviction for 2nd-degree murder for a 1998 homicide.

Yates is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Garner is charged with: