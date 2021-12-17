Traffic stop leads to two arrested for trafficking heroin in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Vermont residents were arrested in Franklin County after a traffic stop that ended with troopers finding a large amount of drugs inside the vehicle.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, State Police Troopers were patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield and saw a blue Toyota sedan entering a construction zone while traveling approximately 70 mph. After stopping the car, the troopers approached it and identified the driver as Victoria Thompson, 28, of Cavendish Vermont, and an unknown 31-year-old man.

According to state police, while speaking to them, Trooper Scott Boutell saw an illegally possessed firework in the back seat and Trooper Daniel Carmody returned to the cruiser to do an electronic inquiry of the people in the car. Trooper Carmody discovered that Thompson’s license was invalid and removed her from the vehicle and placed her under arrest. The unknown man was removed from the car for it to be towed.

While doing a required inventory of the vehicle’s contents before it was towed, troopers found a large amount of narcotics along with a small amount of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine. A follow up search of the trunk was done and a large amount of individually packaged baggies of a substance suspected to be heroin was found. The seized narcotics were weighed later and it totaled approximately 80 grams. The passenger was placed under arrest after this. He initially gave a false name and date of birth to the troopers but was eventually identified as Marshall Gagne, 31, of Springfield, Vermont. It was found that Gagne had an extraditable warrant for his arrest out of Vermont.

Thompson and Gagne were taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at $75,000 for each of them. They were scheduled for arraignment at Greenfield District Court.

Victoria Thompson is being charged with:

Possession of a Class B drug.

Trafficking in Heroin;

Conspiracy to violate drug law.

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle;

Illegal possession of fireworks;

Possession of open container of alcohol in vehicle;

Speeding.

Marshal Gagne is being charged with: