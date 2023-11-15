SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested and is facing firearm charges following a traffic stop last week.

In a routine patrol on Thursday, November 9th, Trooper Erick Zelayandia noticed a Honda Accord on I-291 in Springfield, prompting a random check of the vehicle’s registration. It revealed that the registration had expired and held a non-renewable status.

Upon pulling over the vehicle, Trooper Zelayandia obtained identification from both the driver and the passenger, Simmie Thomas, 27, of Springfield. A check of Thomas’ criminal history unveiled an active arrest warrant from Springfield District Court.

Thomas was arrested for the outstanding warrant, and the driver was removed as a tow was called due to the expired and non-renewable registration. During the inventory of the vehicle’s contents in preparation for towing, a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun with a magazine containing 17 rounds was discovered beneath the passenger seat, where Thomas had been sitting.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Trooper Zelayandia requested Thomas’ license to carry a firearm, which he failed to produce. The driver of the vehicle, lacking a valid license to carry a firearm, was summoned to appear at Springfield District Court.

With an active warrant and lacking the necessary firearm licenses, Thomas was brought to the Springfield Barracks for booking and is facing charges of:

Unlicensed Possession Of A Firearm

Possession Of Ammunition Without FID

Possession Of A Large Capacity Feeding Device

Improper Storage Of A Firearm