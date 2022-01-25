Trafficking weight of crack-cocaine seized after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police seized trafficking weight of crack-cocaine after a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Wash, at around 3:05 a.m. a police sergeant conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Pine and Walnut Streets due to a lights violation. The driver, Laquan Caldwell had a suspended license and was detained pending an investigation.

Caldwell was arrested after officers found cash and several individual bags of crack-cocaine on him and seized drug packaging materials, a digital scale and additional crack-cocaine in the car. The total weight of the crack-cocaine was approximately 31 grams.

He was previously arrested in Springfield with a large capacity firearm and drugs.