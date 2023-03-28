An an entry to Covenant School has become a memorial for shooting victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just one day after six people, including three young children, were killed in a horrific act of gun violence, an alarming amount of swatting incidents occurred here in western Massachusetts.

The victims’ families, the Covenant school and Nashville communities all still very much in the early stages of grief a day after this latest instance of senseless gun violence, and communities all across the country are mourning with them.

There have been over 130 mass shootings here in the U.S. in 2023 alone and locally, we’ve been experiencing increasingly more incidents of “hoax” threats of gun violence, also causing intense emotional distress.

22News spoke with a local clinical psychologist about how parents should attempt to discuss these heavy topics with their children.

Dr. Michael Krupa, CEO of TaraVista HealthPartners told 22News, “A reminder that our kids take as much or more of our own emotional state than we do from the words that we offer to them. So I say to parents, be mindful of your own, where you are emotionally, as you talk to your kids about this.”

Dr. Krupa added that alleviating the fears children have about gun violence is an ongoing process, parents will not be able to address such a monumental concern all at once. There are resources available through the American School Counselor Association on how to help students after a school shooting that Dr. Krupa recommends parents use.