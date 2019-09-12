Transgender Lyft driver attacked

(KGW) – A Portland, Oregon Lyft driver says she was attacked by a passenger because she is transgender.

“I could tell he was intoxicated before he got in the car,” said Marla Standing-Owl.

Marla says she picked up the man at the Duniway Hotel in downtown Portland Friday night.

She says the man was frustrated over the destination that had been entered into the Lyft app and he cursed at her.

“He says something, refers to me, you’re nothing but a man,” she said. “I told him I don’t need bigotry in my car and that’s when he snapped.”

Marla says the man hit her repeatedly in the head and neck.

“I get out like this and he gets out,” she said. “He’s yelling and I see him coming around so I open the door really fast, grab that (pepper spray) on my keychain… and I spray him in the face.”

