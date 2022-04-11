STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are looking for the public’s help with information about trash bags dumped at the MassWildlife entrance.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, five trash bags containing flooring material were found at the MassWildlife entrance near the intersection of New Boston Road and Hamilton Road. Police say this crime happened before Saturday.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Officer Paul Janson at 508-347-2525 extension 371 or email Paul.janson@sturbridgepd.com.