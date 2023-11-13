NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of shooting and killing a Pittsfield resident in 2021 is scheduled to go on trial on Monday.
Steven Malloy, 39, will face a trial for first-degree murder in Hampshire Superior Court on Monday. He is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Joseph Fillio, who was found dead in a Randolph Place apartment in downtown Northampton in December 2021.
Malloy was arrested on West Street later that night, now facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm with one or more prior convictions for violent crimes.
He pled not guilty in March of 2022. Fillio’s death was the only homicide in Hampshire County in 2021.
