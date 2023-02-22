NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A trial date has been scheduled for the man charged in connection with the only homicide in Hampshire County in 2021.

A Hampshire Superior Court Judge has set November 13 as the trial date for 33-year-old Steven Malloy. Malloy faces a first-degree murder charge and possession of a firearm with one or more prior convictions of violent crimes.

The charges stem from the December 1st, 2021 shooting death of 39-year-old Joseph Fillio.

Fillio was found shot in the head in a downtown Northampton apartment. Malloy was charged with murder the next day and has been held without bail since.