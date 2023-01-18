SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A trial date has been set for Frederick Pinney, who is charged with the 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield.

In 2014, 29-year-old TayClair Moore was found dead inside a home on Agnes Street in Springfield. A spokesperson for the DA’s office said there was a mistrial in the murder case in 2016 and Pinney was held without bail. However, that changed in 2018, when bail was set and even lowered for him.

A status hearing was held at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield Wednesday morning on the case where a trial date was set for February 16th.

Members of Moore’s family held a rally outside the courthouse last week demanding action on the case. They were in court Wednesday morning and 22News reporter Kate Wilkinson spoke with them. You can hear what they have to say on 22News at 6:00 p.m.