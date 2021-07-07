Trial for Stewart Weldon set for this October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A trial date for Stewart Weldon has officially been set for this fall.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson Jim Leyden told 22News the trial is set to start on October 12.

Weldon is facing more than 50 charges, including three counts of murder in connection to the deaths of three women whose bodies were found on his Page Boulevard property back in 2018. Weldon’s trial had been set to begin last year, but that was pushed back along with other criminal trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charges are broken down as follows:

3 counts of murder

8 counts of strangulation

9 counts of aggravated rape

2 counts of rape

5 counts of aggravated kidnapping

4 counts of kidnapping

2 counts of assault to rape

This disturbing story all started on May 28th of 2018, when 40-year-old Stewart Weldon was arrested for allegedly failing to pull over for police. What started as a traffic stop, ended with a kidnapping arrest.

A woman inside of Weldon’s car told police that Weldon had been beating her, and holding her against her will.

Police searched his house at 1333 Page Boulevard a couple of days later, where they made a gruesome discovery. They found the bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden, and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante.