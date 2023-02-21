SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial of Frederick Pinney, who is charged with the 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield, is set to begin on Tuesday.

Moore, 29, was found strangled to death in her home on Agnes Street in Springfield in March of 2014.

Pinney had been put on trial for her killing in 2016, but the case ended in a mistrial. Since then, there have been numerous delays in the case and Pinney was eventually released on bail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore’s family has since been rallying with supporters to call for an end to delays in the case, and the start of a new trial for Pinney.