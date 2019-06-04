Trial to begin for woman charged in babies’ deaths at house of horrors

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The trial of Erika Murray, the mother involved in the infamous “house of horrors” case out of Blackstone, Mass., is slated to get underway Tuesday in Worcester District Court.

Murray, 35, faces a slew of charges including the murders of two of three of her three babies who were found dead inside the trash-strewn and bug-infested home.

The home has since been torn down and the St. Paul Street property is now an overgrown, vacant lot.

Authorities first responded there in August 2014 after they were contacted by a neighbor who said a 10-year-old boy had asked for help in getting a baby to stop crying.

Inside the home, police said they found Murray and the children living in deplorable conditions.

“The house is filled with vermin,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said back in 2014. “We have flies, we have bugs, we have used diapers in some areas a foot and a half to two feet high.”

Four children were removed from the home by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and about two weeks later, police found the remains of the three babies.

Murray has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her attorney is expected to bring up her mental health as a defense.

Her boyfriend, Raymond Rivera, who fathered all the children, is being tried separately on other charges.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.